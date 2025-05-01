Companies can improve job cost accuracy by using which of the following methods?
A
A periodic inventory system
B
Recording all costs as period expenses
C
A job order costing system with detailed subsidiary ledgers
D
Using a single overhead rate for all jobs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job cost accuracy: Job cost accuracy refers to the precision in tracking and allocating costs to specific jobs or projects within a company.
Review the options provided: Analyze each method mentioned in the problem to determine its impact on job cost accuracy.
Evaluate the periodic inventory system: This system tracks inventory periodically rather than continuously, which may not provide detailed cost tracking for individual jobs.
Assess recording all costs as period expenses: This method treats all costs as expenses for a specific period, which does not allocate costs to individual jobs and therefore reduces accuracy.
Analyze the job order costing system with detailed subsidiary ledgers: This system tracks costs for each job individually and uses subsidiary ledgers to provide detailed information, improving job cost accuracy significantly.
