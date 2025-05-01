Which type of accounting allows a company to change its accounting policies if it can justify that the new policy provides more reliable and relevant information?
A
Managerial accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the type of accounting that permits changes in accounting policies when justified by improved reliability and relevance of information.
Review the characteristics of each type of accounting mentioned: Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making, cost accounting deals with cost analysis, and tax accounting adheres to tax regulations. Financial accounting, however, is governed by standards like GAAP or IFRS, which allow changes in policies under specific conditions.
Learn the principle of reliability and relevance in financial accounting: Financial accounting emphasizes providing information that is both reliable (accurate and verifiable) and relevant (useful for decision-making). Changes in accounting policies are permitted if they enhance these qualities.
Understand the role of accounting standards: Financial accounting operates under frameworks such as GAAP or IFRS, which explicitly allow changes in accounting policies if the new policy results in more reliable and relevant financial reporting.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, financial accounting is the type of accounting that allows changes in policies under the justification of improved reliability and relevance.
