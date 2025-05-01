Which of the following is typically included in operating cash flows on the statement of cash flows?
A
Cash received from issuing common stock
B
Cash received from customers for sales of goods or services
C
Cash paid to repay long-term debt
D
Cash paid to acquire new equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operating cash flows: Operating cash flows represent the cash generated or used by a company's core business operations, such as selling goods or providing services. It excludes cash flows related to investing or financing activities.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it relates to operating, investing, or financing activities. Operating cash flows typically include transactions directly related to the company's primary business activities.
Option 1: 'Cash received from issuing common stock' - This is a financing activity because it involves raising capital by issuing equity, not related to the company's core operations.
Option 2: 'Cash received from customers for sales of goods or services' - This is an operating activity because it directly relates to the company's primary business operations of selling goods or services.
Option 3: 'Cash paid to repay long-term debt' and Option 4: 'Cash paid to acquire new equipment' - Both are not operating activities. Repaying long-term debt is a financing activity, and acquiring new equipment is an investing activity.
