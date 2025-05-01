Which of the following best describes liabilities and stockholders' equity on the balance sheet?
A
They are both considered current assets.
B
They are both classified as revenues.
C
They represent the uses of a company's assets.
D
They represent the sources of a company's assets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is divided into three main sections—assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity. Assets represent what the company owns, while liabilities and stockholders' equity represent how those assets are financed.
Clarify the concept of liabilities: Liabilities are obligations that the company owes to external parties, such as loans, accounts payable, or other debts. They are considered a source of financing for the company's assets.
Clarify the concept of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity represents the owners' claim on the company's assets after liabilities are deducted. It includes items like common stock, retained earnings, and additional paid-in capital. This is another source of financing for the company's assets.
Explain the relationship between liabilities, stockholders' equity, and assets: The accounting equation states that Assets = Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity. This equation shows that liabilities and stockholders' equity are the sources of funding for the company's assets.
Conclude with the correct description: Liabilities and stockholders' equity on the balance sheet are best described as the sources of a company's assets, as they represent how the company finances its operations and acquisitions.
