How will accounts payable appear on the following financial statements?
A
As a cash outflow on the statement of cash flows under investing activities
B
As a current liability on the balance sheet
C
As an expense on the income statement
D
As owner's equity on the balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of accounts payable: Accounts payable represents amounts owed by a company to suppliers for goods or services received but not yet paid for. It is classified as a current liability because it is expected to be settled within a short period, typically within one year.
Review the balance sheet classification: Accounts payable is listed under current liabilities on the balance sheet. Current liabilities are obligations that are due within the company's operating cycle or one year, whichever is longer.
Clarify why accounts payable is not an expense on the income statement: Expenses on the income statement represent costs incurred during a specific period, such as rent, salaries, or utilities. Accounts payable is not an expense but rather a liability reflecting unpaid amounts for expenses already incurred.
Explain why accounts payable is not part of owner's equity: Owner's equity represents the residual interest in the assets of the company after deducting liabilities. Since accounts payable is a liability, it reduces the owner's equity rather than being part of it.
Discuss why accounts payable does not appear under investing activities on the statement of cash flows: Investing activities involve transactions related to the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets. Accounts payable is related to operating activities, as it pertains to the day-to-day operations of the business, not investing activities.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian