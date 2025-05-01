On which financial statement would the Accumulated Depreciation account appear?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Income Statement
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the Accumulated Depreciation account: Accumulated Depreciation is a contra-asset account that reduces the value of a fixed asset on the Balance Sheet. It represents the total depreciation expense recorded over time for an asset.
Recall the purpose of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It includes accounts related to the company's resources and obligations.
Identify where Accumulated Depreciation fits: Since Accumulated Depreciation is tied to fixed assets (e.g., property, plant, and equipment), it appears on the Balance Sheet as a reduction to the asset's book value.
Eliminate other financial statements: The Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows, not contra-asset accounts. The Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in retained earnings, and the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, not accumulated balances.
Conclude that Accumulated Depreciation is reported on the Balance Sheet, as it directly impacts the net value of fixed assets presented in the Assets section.
