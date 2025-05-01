Which of the following is typically considered the first component of a master budget?
A
Direct materials budget
B
Sales budget
C
Production budget
D
Cash budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, helping an organization plan its operations and financial activities for a specific period.
Recognize the sequence of budgets within a master budget: The master budget typically starts with the sales budget, as it drives the production and other operational budgets. The sales budget forecasts the expected sales volume and revenue, which is crucial for planning other components.
Clarify the role of the sales budget: The sales budget is the foundation of the master budget because it determines the level of production needed, which in turn affects the direct materials budget, labor budget, and other related budgets.
Understand why other budgets follow the sales budget: For example, the production budget depends on the sales forecast to determine how many units need to be produced. Similarly, the cash budget relies on the timing of sales collections and payments.
Conclude that the sales budget is typically the first component of a master budget, as it sets the stage for all subsequent planning and budgeting activities.
