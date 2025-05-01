The amount of net income calculated on an income statement is correct if:
A
only cash receipts and cash payments are included in the calculation
B
dividends paid are subtracted from revenues
C
all assets and liabilities are reported at their fair market value
D
revenues and expenses are both reported in accordance with the accrual basis of accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrual basis accounting: Accrual basis accounting recognizes revenues when they are earned and expenses when they are incurred, regardless of when cash is received or paid.
Review the components of an income statement: An income statement reports revenues and expenses to calculate net income. It does not include cash receipts, cash payments, or dividends paid directly.
Clarify why cash basis accounting is incorrect: Cash basis accounting only considers cash transactions, which can lead to inaccurate net income calculations because it ignores non-cash transactions like accounts receivable and accounts payable.
Explain why fair market value is irrelevant for net income: Reporting assets and liabilities at fair market value is related to the balance sheet, not the income statement. Net income is determined by revenues and expenses, not asset valuations.
Conclude that the correct approach is accrual basis accounting: To ensure the net income is accurate, revenues and expenses must be reported in accordance with the accrual basis of accounting, as this method matches income and expenses to the period in which they occur.
