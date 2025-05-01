Which of the following best describes a report of credit card sales produced by a point-of-sale terminal?
A
A bank reconciliation
B
A trial balance
C
A batch report
D
A general journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is a system used to process sales transactions, including credit card sales. It generates reports summarizing these transactions.
Review the options provided: A bank reconciliation, a trial balance, a batch report, and a general journal. Each term has a specific meaning in financial accounting.
Clarify the term 'batch report': A batch report is a summary of transactions processed during a specific period, often generated by a POS terminal. It includes details of credit card sales and other transactions.
Compare the term 'batch report' with the other options: A bank reconciliation compares a company's records with its bank statement, a trial balance lists all accounts and their balances, and a general journal records individual transactions. None of these directly describe a report of credit card sales from a POS terminal.
Conclude that the correct description of a report of credit card sales produced by a POS terminal is a 'batch report,' as it summarizes transactions processed during a batch or period.
