All of the following are general-purpose financial statements except:
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of general-purpose financial statements: These are the primary financial reports prepared by a company to provide information about its financial performance and position to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulators.
Identify the general-purpose financial statements: The main ones include the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows. These statements are designed to meet the common information needs of a wide range of users.
Clarify the role of the Statement of Retained Earnings: This statement is not considered a general-purpose financial statement. Instead, it is a supporting statement that provides details about changes in retained earnings over a specific period, often used in conjunction with the Income Statement and Balance Sheet.
Compare the Statement of Retained Earnings with the other financial statements: While the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows provide comprehensive insights into a company's financial health, the Statement of Retained Earnings focuses solely on retained earnings, making it more specialized.
Conclude that the Statement of Retained Earnings is not a general-purpose financial statement, as it serves a narrower purpose compared to the other three statements listed.
