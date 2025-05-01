When a company produces and sells multiple products, which costing method is most appropriate for allocating indirect costs among the products?
A
Specific Identification Method
B
Cash Basis Accounting
C
First-In, First-Out (FIFO)
D
Activity-Based Costing (ABC)
1
Understand the concept of indirect costs: Indirect costs are expenses that cannot be directly traced to a specific product, such as factory rent, utilities, or administrative salaries. These costs need to be allocated among multiple products produced by the company.
Learn about Activity-Based Costing (ABC): ABC is a costing method that allocates indirect costs based on activities that drive those costs. It identifies cost drivers (e.g., machine hours, labor hours) and assigns costs to products based on their usage of these activities.
Compare ABC with other methods: Specific Identification Method is used for direct costs and is not suitable for indirect cost allocation. Cash Basis Accounting is a method of recording transactions, not a costing method. FIFO is an inventory valuation method, not a cost allocation method.
Understand why ABC is appropriate: ABC provides a more accurate allocation of indirect costs because it considers the actual activities and resources consumed by each product, rather than using broad averages or assumptions.
Apply ABC in practice: To use ABC, identify all activities involved in production, determine the cost drivers for each activity, calculate the cost per unit of activity, and allocate costs to products based on their consumption of these activities.
