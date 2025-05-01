The form of business ownership that has the ability to raise capital most easily is a:
A
Partnership
B
Corporation
C
Limited liability company (LLC)
D
Sole proprietorship
1
Understand the characteristics of each form of business ownership: Partnership, Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Sole Proprietorship.
Analyze the ability of each form to raise capital. Corporations typically have the advantage because they can issue shares of stock to investors, which is a direct method of raising large amounts of capital.
Consider the limitations of other forms of ownership. For example, partnerships and sole proprietorships rely on personal contributions or loans, which may limit their ability to raise substantial capital.
Evaluate the role of limited liability companies (LLCs). While they offer flexibility and limited liability, they do not have the same ability to issue stock as corporations do.
Conclude that corporations are the form of business ownership that can raise capital most easily due to their ability to issue stock and attract a wide range of investors.
