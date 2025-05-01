Nordstrom, Inc. operates department stores in numerous states. Which type of business organization structure is Nordstrom, Inc. most likely to use?
A
Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
B
Sole Proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of business organization structures: Sole Proprietorship, Partnership, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), and Corporation. Each has distinct characteristics in terms of ownership, liability, and operational structure.
Analyze the nature of Nordstrom, Inc.'s operations. It operates department stores in numerous states, indicating a large-scale business with significant assets, employees, and operations.
Consider the legal and financial implications of each structure. For example, Sole Proprietorship and Partnership are typically used for smaller businesses and do not provide limited liability protection. LLPs are often used for professional services firms, such as law or accounting firms.
Recognize that a Corporation is the most suitable structure for large businesses like Nordstrom, Inc. Corporations provide limited liability protection to shareholders, allow for raising capital through stock issuance, and are subject to corporate taxation.
Conclude that Nordstrom, Inc. is most likely organized as a Corporation due to its size, complexity, and the need for limited liability protection and access to capital markets.
