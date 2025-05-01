Leaders should configure their firms' ________ to support firm strategies.
A
organizational structure
B
customer demographics
C
product pricing
D
marketing campaigns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about aligning a firm's internal setup to support its strategies. This is a conceptual question related to organizational management and strategy.
Recognize that 'organizational structure' refers to how a company is arranged, including roles, responsibilities, and communication channels, to achieve its strategic goals effectively.
Eliminate the other options: 'Customer demographics' refers to external factors about the market, not the firm's internal setup. 'Product pricing' and 'marketing campaigns' are tactical decisions, not structural configurations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'organizational structure,' as it directly relates to configuring the firm's internal framework to support its strategies.
Remember that aligning organizational structure with strategy ensures efficiency, clarity in roles, and better execution of strategic objectives.
