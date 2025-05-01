Which of the following statements regarding T-accounts is true?
A
The right side of a T-account represents debits and the left side represents credits.
B
T-accounts are only used for recording revenues and expenses.
C
The left side of a T-account represents debits and the right side represents credits.
D
T-accounts are used exclusively for preparing financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a T-account: A T-account is a visual representation of an account in the ledger, shaped like the letter 'T'. It has two sides: the left side is for debits, and the right side is for credits.
Clarify the concept of debits and credits: Debits and credits are fundamental to double-entry accounting. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Evaluate the statement 'The right side of a T-account represents debits and the left side represents credits': This statement is incorrect because the left side represents debits, and the right side represents credits.
Assess the statement 'T-accounts are only used for recording revenues and expenses': This is incorrect because T-accounts are used for all types of accounts, including assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses.
Analyze the statement 'T-accounts are used exclusively for preparing financial statements': This is incorrect because T-accounts are primarily used for recording transactions and analyzing account balances, not exclusively for preparing financial statements.
