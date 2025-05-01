Which of the following items listed on a ledger typically represent credits?
A
Increase in expense accounts
B
Increase in asset accounts
C
Decrease in liability accounts
D
Increase in revenue accounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debits and credits in accounting: Debits and credits are the two sides of every transaction in double-entry accounting. Debits typically increase asset and expense accounts, while credits typically increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a type of account or transaction. Determine whether the action described (increase or decrease) aligns with the behavior of credits.
Option 1: 'Increase in expense accounts' - Expense accounts increase with debits, not credits. Therefore, this option does not represent credits.
Option 2: 'Increase in asset accounts' - Asset accounts increase with debits, not credits. Therefore, this option does not represent credits.
Option 3: 'Decrease in liability accounts' - Liability accounts decrease with debits, not credits. Therefore, this option does not represent credits. The correct answer is 'Increase in revenue accounts,' as revenue accounts increase with credits.
