Understand the nature of the transaction: The acquisition of a fixed asset involves purchasing a long-term asset for the business, which is paid for using cash (via check). This means the Fixed Asset account increases, and the Cash account decreases.
Recall the rules of debits and credits: An increase in an asset account (e.g., Fixed Asset) is recorded as a debit, while a decrease in an asset account (e.g., Cash) is recorded as a credit.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are the Fixed Asset account (which increases) and the Cash account (which decreases).
Determine the journal entry: To record the acquisition, you would debit the Fixed Asset account to reflect the increase in assets and credit the Cash account to reflect the decrease in cash.
Write the journal entry: The journal entry would be formatted as follows: Debit Fixed Asset account; Credit Cash account. This correctly reflects the transaction in the accounting records.
