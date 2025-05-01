Which of the following accounts usually has a debit balance?
A
Accumulated Depreciation
B
Cash
C
Service Revenue
D
Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debit and credit balances: In accounting, accounts are classified into assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses. Asset and expense accounts typically have debit balances, while liability, equity, and revenue accounts usually have credit balances.
Analyze each account type: Accumulated Depreciation is a contra-asset account, meaning it reduces the value of an asset and typically has a credit balance. Cash is an asset account and usually has a debit balance. Service Revenue is a revenue account and typically has a credit balance. Accounts Payable is a liability account and usually has a credit balance.
Focus on the account that matches the criteria: Since the question asks for the account that usually has a debit balance, identify the account type that aligns with this characteristic.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the analysis, Cash is the account that usually has a debit balance because it is an asset account.
Review the reasoning: Ensure that the classification of accounts and their typical balances are understood to reinforce the concept for future problems.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian