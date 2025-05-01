The statement of cash flows provides summary information about cash inflows and cash outflows during the year. Which of the following best describes the main purpose of the statement of cash flows?
A
To present the financial position of a company at a specific point in time
B
To show the sources and uses of a company's cash during a specific period
C
To summarize changes in shareholders' equity during the year
D
To report a company's revenues and expenses for a specific period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the statement of cash flows. The statement of cash flows is designed to provide information about the cash inflows (sources) and cash outflows (uses) of a company during a specific period.
Step 2: Differentiate the statement of cash flows from other financial statements. For example, the balance sheet presents the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, while the income statement reports revenues and expenses for a specific period. The statement of cash flows focuses solely on cash movements.
Step 3: Recognize the three main sections of the statement of cash flows: operating activities (cash flows from core business operations), investing activities (cash flows from buying or selling assets), and financing activities (cash flows from borrowing, repaying debt, or issuing equity).
Step 4: Analyze why the statement of cash flows is important. It helps stakeholders understand how a company generates and uses cash, which is critical for assessing liquidity, solvency, and financial flexibility.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'To show the sources and uses of a company's cash during a specific period,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of the statement of cash flows.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian