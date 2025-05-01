Given the following facts about a company's prior calendar year: Revenues were \$500,000, Expenses were \$350,000, and Dividends paid were \$30,000. What is the ending balance of Retained Earnings if the beginning Retained Earnings was \$100,000?
A
$250,000
B
$180,000
C
$220,000
D
$120,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating the ending balance of Retained Earnings. The formula is: Ending Retained Earnings = Beginning Retained Earnings + Net Income - Dividends.
Step 2: Calculate Net Income using the formula: Net Income = Revenues - Expenses. Substitute the given values: Revenues = $500,000 and Expenses = $350,000.
Step 3: Subtract Dividends from the Net Income to account for the distribution to shareholders. Dividends paid are given as $30,000.
Step 4: Add the Beginning Retained Earnings to the result from Step 3. The Beginning Retained Earnings is provided as $100,000.
Step 5: Combine all the values calculated in the previous steps to determine the Ending Retained Earnings. Ensure all calculations follow the formula from Step 1.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian