The financial statement that displays a firm's financial position on a particular date is the:
A
Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet shows the financial position of a firm at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period. The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows during a period. The Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses over a period.
Identify the key characteristic of the problem: The question asks for the financial statement that displays the firm's financial position on a particular date, which is a snapshot rather than a summary over a period.
Recall that the Balance Sheet is the financial statement designed to show the firm's financial position at a specific point in time, listing assets, liabilities, and equity as of that date.
Eliminate the other options: The Statement of Retained Earnings, Statement of Cash Flows, and Income Statement all focus on changes or activities over a period rather than a specific date.
Conclude that the correct answer is the Balance Sheet, as it aligns with the requirement of showing the firm's financial position on a particular date.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian