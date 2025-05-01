Which one of the following is typically covered by a fidelity insurance policy in accounting?
A
Uncollectible accounts receivable
B
Inventory obsolescence
C
Depreciation of fixed assets
D
Employee theft or fraud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of fidelity insurance. Fidelity insurance is a type of coverage designed to protect businesses from losses caused by dishonest acts, such as theft or fraud, committed by employees.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Uncollectible accounts receivable, inventory obsolescence, and depreciation of fixed assets are not related to employee dishonesty or fraud. These are typically addressed through other accounting practices or insurance policies.
Step 3: Recognize that employee theft or fraud is the specific risk that fidelity insurance is designed to cover. This aligns with the purpose of the policy, which is to safeguard the company against financial losses due to unethical behavior by employees.
Step 4: Confirm your understanding by considering real-world applications. For example, if an employee embezzles funds or steals company assets, fidelity insurance would provide compensation for the financial loss incurred.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Employee theft or fraud,' as it directly corresponds to the coverage provided by a fidelity insurance policy in accounting.
