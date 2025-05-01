Which of the following is classified as a proprietary fund in governmental accounting?
A
Enterprise Fund
B
Special Revenue Fund
C
General Fund
D
Permanent Fund
1
Understand the classification of funds in governmental accounting. Governmental funds are divided into five categories: General Fund, Special Revenue Fund, Debt Service Fund, Capital Projects Fund, and Permanent Fund. Proprietary funds, on the other hand, include Enterprise Funds and Internal Service Funds.
Recognize that proprietary funds are used to account for activities that operate similarly to private businesses, where the intent is to recover costs primarily through user charges.
Analyze the options provided: Enterprise Fund, Special Revenue Fund, General Fund, and Permanent Fund. Note that Enterprise Funds are classified as proprietary funds because they are used for services provided to the public for a fee, such as utilities or public transportation.
Understand that Special Revenue Funds, General Funds, and Permanent Funds are classified under governmental funds, not proprietary funds. These funds are used for specific purposes, general operations, or permanent endowments, respectively.
Conclude that the correct classification of a proprietary fund in governmental accounting is the Enterprise Fund, as it aligns with the definition and purpose of proprietary funds.
