Which of the following is NOT a type of accounting?
A
Cost Accounting
B
Personal Selling Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Managerial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of accounting mentioned in the problem. Cost Accounting, Financial Accounting, and Managerial Accounting are all established branches of accounting, each serving specific purposes in financial management and decision-making.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Personal Selling Accounting' is not a recognized type of accounting. It refers to a sales activity rather than a formal accounting discipline.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the problem to identify which one does not align with the established types of accounting.
Step 4: Confirm that Cost Accounting, Financial Accounting, and Managerial Accounting are legitimate types of accounting, while 'Personal Selling Accounting' is unrelated to the field of accounting.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Personal Selling Accounting' as it is not a type of accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian