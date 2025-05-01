Which type of business organization is characterized by ownership through shareholders and centralized decision making?
A
Corporation
B
Partnership
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Cooperative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization: Corporation, Partnership, Sole Proprietorship, and Cooperative.
A Corporation is characterized by ownership through shareholders, meaning individuals or entities own shares of the company, which represent their ownership stake.
Corporations have centralized decision-making, typically managed by a board of directors and executives who make decisions on behalf of the shareholders.
Compare this to other business organizations: Partnerships involve shared ownership among partners, Sole Proprietorships are owned and managed by a single individual, and Cooperatives are owned and operated by members for mutual benefit.
Based on the characteristics provided, identify that the correct answer is 'Corporation' as it matches the description of ownership through shareholders and centralized decision-making.
