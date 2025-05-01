Which of the following is a disadvantage of the perpetual inventory system?
A
It requires more record-keeping and can be costly to implement.
B
It does not provide up-to-date inventory information.
C
It eliminates the need for physical inventory counts.
D
It is less accurate than the periodic inventory system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: It is a method of tracking inventory in real-time, where updates are made to inventory records immediately after a sale or purchase transaction.
Identify the advantages of the perpetual inventory system: It provides up-to-date inventory information, reduces the risk of stockouts, and allows for better inventory management.
Analyze the disadvantages of the perpetual inventory system: It requires more record-keeping, advanced technology, and can be costly to implement due to the need for sophisticated software and systems.
Compare the perpetual inventory system with the periodic inventory system: The periodic system updates inventory records at specific intervals, which is less costly but does not provide real-time data.
Conclude that the correct disadvantage of the perpetual inventory system is its higher cost and complexity due to the need for continuous record-keeping and technology implementation.
Watch next
Master Perpetual Inventory:Purchases with a bite sized video explanation from Brian