The perpetual inventory system is also known as what type of review system?
A
Annual review system
B
Random review system
C
Periodic review system
D
Continuous review system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a perpetual inventory system: It is a system where inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur, such as sales, purchases, or returns.
Recognize the key feature of the perpetual inventory system: It provides real-time tracking of inventory levels, ensuring that the inventory data is always current.
Compare the perpetual inventory system to other review systems: Unlike periodic review systems, which update inventory records at specific intervals, the perpetual system updates records immediately after each transaction.
Identify the term that aligns with the perpetual inventory system: Since it involves continuous updates, it is referred to as a 'Continuous review system.'
Conclude that the perpetual inventory system is synonymous with the continuous review system, as both emphasize real-time inventory tracking and management.
