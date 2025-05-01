Which of the following is an example of a perpetual inventory system for inventory management?
A
Inventory purchases are recorded only when payment is made to suppliers.
B
Inventory records are updated continuously with each purchase and sale.
C
Inventory is counted only at the end of the accounting period.
D
Inventory is adjusted only when a physical count reveals discrepancies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a perpetual inventory system: A perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records in real-time as transactions occur, including purchases and sales.
Compare the options provided in the problem to the definition of a perpetual inventory system.
Option 1: 'Inventory purchases are recorded only when payment is made to suppliers' - This does not align with the perpetual inventory system, as it focuses on payment rather than real-time updates.
Option 3: 'Inventory is counted only at the end of the accounting period' - This describes a periodic inventory system, not a perpetual one.
Option 4: 'Inventory is adjusted only when a physical count reveals discrepancies' - This is also characteristic of a periodic inventory system. The correct answer is Option 2: 'Inventory records are updated continuously with each purchase and sale,' which matches the definition of a perpetual inventory system.
