With a perpetual inventory system, which of the following is true regarding the recording of purchases?
A
Cost of Goods Sold is not affected until the end of the year.
B
Purchases are recorded in a separate Purchases account and transferred to Inventory at period end.
C
Purchases are directly recorded in the Inventory account at the time of purchase.
D
Inventory balances are only updated at the end of the accounting period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In a perpetual inventory system, inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur. This system provides real-time tracking of inventory levels and cost of goods sold.
Analyze the options provided: The question lists several statements about how purchases are recorded under a perpetual inventory system. Evaluate each statement based on the characteristics of the perpetual inventory system.
Clarify the correct process: Under a perpetual inventory system, purchases are directly recorded in the Inventory account at the time of purchase. This eliminates the need for a separate Purchases account, as inventory balances are updated immediately.
Explain why other options are incorrect: For example, 'Cost of Goods Sold is not affected until the end of the year' is incorrect because the perpetual system updates Cost of Goods Sold in real-time as sales occur. Similarly, 'Inventory balances are only updated at the end of the accounting period' is incorrect because updates happen continuously.
Summarize the key takeaway: The perpetual inventory system ensures that purchases are directly recorded in the Inventory account, providing accurate and up-to-date inventory tracking throughout the accounting period.
Watch next
Master Perpetual Inventory:Purchases with a bite sized video explanation from Brian