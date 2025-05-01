Under the accrual basis of accounting, what must a municipality do with its revenue to comply with proper revenue recognition principles?
A
Recognize revenue when expenses are paid.
B
Recognize revenue when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received.
C
Recognize revenue at the end of the fiscal year, regardless of earning or receipt.
D
Recognize revenue only when cash is received.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accrual basis of accounting: Under this method, revenues are recognized when they are earned, not necessarily when cash is received. This principle ensures that financial statements reflect the true economic activity of the entity during a specific period.
Review the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is considered earned when the municipality has provided goods or services or fulfilled its obligations under a contract, regardless of whether payment has been received.
Compare the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the accrual basis of accounting. For example, recognizing revenue only when cash is received aligns with the cash basis of accounting, not the accrual basis.
Focus on the correct principle: The correct approach under the accrual basis is to recognize revenue when it is earned, as this reflects the municipality's performance and obligations during the fiscal period.
Apply this principle to the municipality's financial reporting: Ensure that all revenue transactions are recorded in the period in which they are earned, regardless of the timing of cash receipts, to comply with proper revenue recognition principles.
