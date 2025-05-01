In which of the following situations would a merchandiser record revenue?
A
When inventory is purchased from a supplier
B
When payment is received in advance but goods have not yet been shipped
C
When the merchandiser places an order with the manufacturer
D
When goods are delivered to the customer and the sale is finalized
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable, meaning the goods or services have been delivered to the customer and the payment is either received or reasonably assured.
Analyze the situations provided: For each scenario, determine whether the criteria for revenue recognition are met. For example, purchasing inventory from a supplier does not involve delivering goods to a customer, so revenue is not recognized.
Evaluate the situation where payment is received in advance but goods have not yet been shipped: In this case, revenue is not recognized because the goods have not been delivered to the customer, even though payment has been received. This would be recorded as unearned revenue, a liability, until the goods are delivered.
Consider the situation where the merchandiser places an order with the manufacturer: This is a preparatory step and does not involve delivering goods to a customer or earning revenue, so no revenue is recorded.
Conclude that revenue is recorded when goods are delivered to the customer and the sale is finalized: This is the point at which the merchandiser has fulfilled their obligation to deliver goods, and the revenue recognition criteria are satisfied.
