Which two terms are commonly used to describe specific promises a company makes about the performance of its product?
A
Assets and Liabilities
B
Revenues and Expenses
C
Warranties and Guarantees
D
Accruals and Deferrals
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about terms that describe promises a company makes regarding the performance of its product. These promises are typically obligations or assurances provided to customers.
Recognize that the terms 'Assets and Liabilities' refer to the financial position of a company, not promises about product performance. Assets are resources owned by the company, and liabilities are obligations owed to others.
Identify that 'Revenues and Expenses' relate to the income and costs incurred by a company during its operations, which are not directly tied to product performance promises.
Clarify that 'Accruals and Deferrals' are accounting methods used to record revenues and expenses in the correct period, and they do not describe product performance promises.
Conclude that 'Warranties and Guarantees' are the correct terms because they specifically refer to commitments a company makes to ensure the quality or performance of its product, often providing remedies if the product fails to meet expectations.
