Which of the following transactions does NOT affect cash during a period?
A
Collecting cash from customers for services rendered
B
Recording depreciation expense on equipment
C
Purchasing inventory with cash
D
Paying salaries to employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of cash transactions. Cash transactions involve any activity where cash is either received or paid out during a period. Examples include collecting cash from customers, paying salaries, or purchasing inventory with cash.
Step 2: Analyze each transaction provided in the problem. Determine whether cash is involved in each case: (a) Collecting cash from customers for services rendered involves receiving cash, (b) Purchasing inventory with cash involves paying cash, (c) Paying salaries to employees involves paying cash.
Step 3: Focus on the transaction 'Recording depreciation expense on equipment.' Depreciation is a non-cash expense. It represents the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life and does not involve any cash inflow or outflow during the period.
Step 4: Compare the transactions. Identify the one that does not involve cash movement. In this case, recording depreciation expense does not affect cash, while the other transactions do.
Step 5: Conclude that the transaction 'Recording depreciation expense on equipment' does NOT affect cash during the period, as it is a non-cash accounting entry.
