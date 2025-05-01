Which of the following is a primary advantage of forming a corporation?
A
Simplified tax reporting compared to sole proprietorships
B
Unlimited personal liability for owners
C
Direct management by all shareholders
D
Limited liability for shareholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners (shareholders). It has its own rights and responsibilities, and its structure provides certain advantages and disadvantages compared to other business forms like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Review the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that shareholders are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the corporation. Their financial risk is limited to the amount they have invested in the corporation.
Compare the advantages of a corporation to other business structures: Unlike sole proprietorships or partnerships, where owners may have unlimited personal liability, corporations protect shareholders from being personally liable for the company's debts.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Simplified tax reporting is not a primary advantage of corporations, as corporations often face more complex tax requirements. Unlimited personal liability is incorrect because corporations offer limited liability. Direct management by all shareholders is not typical in corporations, as management is usually handled by a board of directors and executives.
Conclude that the primary advantage of forming a corporation is limited liability for shareholders, which protects their personal assets from the corporation's financial risks.
