As the time to maturity decreases, what typically happens to the carrying value of a discount bond?
A
It decreases further below the bond's face value.
B
It remains constant throughout the bond's life.
C
It increases toward the bond's face value.
D
It fluctuates unpredictably with market interest rates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a discount bond: A discount bond is issued at a price below its face value, and its carrying value increases over time as it approaches maturity.
Recognize the relationship between the carrying value and the bond's face value: The carrying value of a discount bond gradually increases toward the bond's face value as the bond nears its maturity date.
Learn the accounting principle behind this: The increase in carrying value is due to the amortization of the bond discount, which is systematically allocated over the bond's life using methods like the straight-line method or the effective interest method.
Consider the time to maturity: As the time to maturity decreases, the amortization of the discount accelerates, causing the carrying value to move closer to the bond's face value.
Eliminate incorrect options: The carrying value does not decrease further below the face value, remain constant, or fluctuate unpredictably with market interest rates. It consistently increases toward the bond's face value as maturity approaches.
