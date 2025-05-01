What is the typical denomination for most corporate bonds?
A
$1,000
B
$10,000
C
$5,000
D
$100
1
Understand the concept of corporate bonds: Corporate bonds are debt securities issued by companies to raise capital. They typically have a face value or denomination, which is the amount the issuer agrees to repay the bondholder at maturity.
Learn about the standard denomination: In the U.S., most corporate bonds are issued with a face value of $1,000. This is the typical denomination used for trading and pricing in the bond market.
Compare the options provided: The options given are $1,000, $10,000, $5,000, and $100. Among these, $1,000 is the standard denomination for most corporate bonds.
Understand why $1,000 is standard: The $1,000 denomination is widely used because it is accessible to a broad range of investors and simplifies trading in the secondary market.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation above, the typical denomination for most corporate bonds is $1,000, as it aligns with industry standards and practices.
