The collection of all the different types of investments that belong to an individual is a(n) _____.
A
portfolio
B
journal
C
ledger
D
balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'portfolio' in financial accounting. A portfolio refers to the collection of all investments owned by an individual or entity, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other assets.
Compare the term 'portfolio' with the other options provided: 'journal,' 'ledger,' and 'balance sheet.'
Recognize that a 'journal' is a record of financial transactions in chronological order, used for bookkeeping purposes.
Understand that a 'ledger' is a book or collection of accounts where financial transactions are categorized and summarized.
Learn that a 'balance sheet' is a financial statement that shows an entity's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. None of these terms describe a collection of investments, making 'portfolio' the correct answer.
