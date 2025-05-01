12. Which of the following best describes an account that reduces a related account on a financial statement?
A
Revenue account
B
Liability account
C
Asset account
D
Contra account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a contra account: A contra account is an account that reduces the balance of a related account on a financial statement. It is used to provide more detailed information about the financial position of a company.
Identify the types of accounts that can have contra accounts: Contra accounts are commonly associated with asset accounts (e.g., Accumulated Depreciation reduces the value of Property, Plant, and Equipment) and revenue accounts (e.g., Sales Returns and Allowances reduce total revenue).
Recognize the purpose of contra accounts: Contra accounts are used to track reductions or offsets to the main account, ensuring accurate reporting and transparency in financial statements.
Distinguish contra accounts from other accounts: Unlike regular accounts, contra accounts have opposite normal balances. For example, a contra asset account has a credit balance, while a regular asset account has a debit balance.
Apply the concept to the problem: The correct answer is 'Contra account' because it specifically describes an account that reduces a related account on a financial statement, as opposed to revenue, liability, or asset accounts, which do not inherently serve this purpose.
