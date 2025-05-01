In a double-entry accounting system, a(n) _____ represents the left side of the account.
A
asset
B
credit
C
liability
D
debit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of double-entry accounting: In this system, every transaction affects at least two accounts, and each account has two sides - a debit (left side) and a credit (right side).
Review the definition of 'debit': A debit represents the left side of an account and is used to record increases in assets and expenses or decreases in liabilities, equity, and revenue.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each term (asset, credit, liability, and debit) to determine which one aligns with the definition of the left side of an account.
Eliminate incorrect options: Assets, liabilities, and credits are classifications of accounts, but they do not specifically represent the left side of an account. Debit is the correct term for the left side.
Conclude that in a double-entry accounting system, the term 'debit' represents the left side of the account.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian