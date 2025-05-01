Suppose Robina Bank receives a deposit from a customer. Which type of receivable does this transaction most likely create for Robina Bank?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Interest Receivable
C
None; deposits are not considered receivables for the bank
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A deposit made by a customer to a bank is not a receivable for the bank. Instead, it represents a liability because the bank owes the deposited amount back to the customer upon request or at a future date.
Clarify the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business or entity by others, typically arising from sales or lending activities. Examples include Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay) and Accounts Receivable (amounts due from customers for goods or services).
Analyze the options: Notes Receivable and Accounts Receivable are not applicable here because the bank is not owed money by the customer. Interest Receivable would apply only if the bank is owed interest, which is not the case in this scenario.
Identify the correct classification: Deposits are classified as liabilities for the bank because they represent an obligation to return the funds to the customer. They are not considered receivables.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'None; deposits are not considered receivables for the bank,' as deposits create a liability, not a receivable.
