Which of the following best describes the purpose of an unadjusted trial balance for Kelly Consulting?
A
It shows only the revenue and expense accounts after all adjustments have been posted.
B
It lists all account balances before adjusting entries are made to ensure total debits equal total credits.
C
It includes only the accounts that will appear on the income statement.
D
It is prepared after closing entries to verify that the ledger is in balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an unadjusted trial balance: An unadjusted trial balance is a list of all ledger accounts and their balances before any adjusting entries are made. Its primary purpose is to ensure that the total debits equal total credits, verifying the accuracy of the bookkeeping process.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each option and determine whether it aligns with the purpose of an unadjusted trial balance.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the option stating that it includes only revenue and expense accounts is incorrect because an unadjusted trial balance includes all accounts, not just those on the income statement.
Focus on the correct purpose: The correct purpose of an unadjusted trial balance is to list all account balances before adjustments are made, ensuring that total debits equal total credits.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, choose the option that accurately describes the purpose of an unadjusted trial balance, which is to verify that total debits equal total credits before adjustments are made.
