Which of the following best describes the process of preparing an adjusted trial balance from an unadjusted trial balance?
A
Only post the adjusting entries to the T-accounts, ignoring the unadjusted trial balance.
B
Combine the unadjusted and adjusted trial balances without posting to T-accounts.
C
Post the balances from the unadjusted trial balance and then record the effects of adjusting entries in the T-accounts before preparing the adjusted trial balance.
D
Prepare the adjusted trial balance first, then record the adjusting entries in the T-accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an adjusted trial balance. It is prepared to ensure that all adjusting entries are accurately reflected in the accounts before financial statements are created.
Step 2: Begin with the unadjusted trial balance, which lists the balances of all accounts before any adjustments are made.
Step 3: Post the adjusting entries to the T-accounts. Adjusting entries are made to account for accrued revenues, accrued expenses, depreciation, and other necessary adjustments to reflect the true financial position.
Step 4: Update the balances in the T-accounts after posting the adjusting entries. This ensures that the accounts reflect the effects of the adjustments.
Step 5: Prepare the adjusted trial balance by listing the updated balances from the T-accounts. This adjusted trial balance will be used as the basis for preparing the financial statements.
