An adjusted trial balance includes which of the following accounts?
A
All accounts after adjusting entries have been made
B
Only asset and liability accounts before adjustments
C
Only revenue and expense accounts before adjustments
D
Only accounts that have not changed during the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an adjusted trial balance: It is prepared after all adjusting entries have been made at the end of the accounting period to ensure that the ledger accounts are updated and accurate.
Recognize that an adjusted trial balance includes all accounts, not just specific types. This includes asset, liability, equity, revenue, and expense accounts, as well as any accounts affected by adjusting entries.
Adjusting entries are made to account for accruals, deferrals, depreciation, and other necessary adjustments to reflect the true financial position of the company.
The adjusted trial balance ensures that the total debits equal total credits after adjustments, which is a fundamental principle of double-entry accounting.
Review the options provided in the problem and identify that the correct answer is: 'All accounts after adjusting entries have been made,' as this reflects the comprehensive nature of the adjusted trial balance.
