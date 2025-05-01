Which of the following best describes the set of rules or guidelines that govern how accounts receivable are recognized and reported in financial accounting?
A
Internal Revenue Code (IRC)
B
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
C
Federal Reserve Regulations
D
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Standards
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Recognize the importance of guidelines: In financial accounting, rules or guidelines are essential to ensure consistency, transparency, and comparability in reporting financial information.
Identify the governing body for accounting standards: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) are the set of rules and guidelines established by accounting standard-setting bodies, such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), to govern financial reporting in the United States.
Eliminate incorrect options: Internal Revenue Code (IRC) governs tax-related matters, Federal Reserve Regulations pertain to banking and monetary policy, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Standards focus on global financial stability, none of which directly govern accounts receivable recognition and reporting.
Conclude that GAAP is the correct answer: GAAP provides the framework for recognizing and reporting accounts receivable in financial accounting, ensuring compliance with standardized practices.
