Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Notes Receivable
C
Inventory
D
Interest Receivable
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are considered assets and are reported on the company's balance sheet.
Identify the types of receivables: Common types of receivables include Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services), Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay), and Interest Receivable (interest income earned but not yet received).
Analyze the term 'Inventory': Inventory refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used in production. It is classified as a current asset but is not considered a receivable because it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
Compare Inventory with the other options: Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable all represent amounts owed to the company, while Inventory does not. This distinction makes Inventory the correct answer to the question.
Conclude that Inventory is not a type of receivable: Inventory is a separate category of asset on the balance sheet and does not fall under the classification of receivables.
