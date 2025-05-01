Which of the following are the three main accounting issues associated with accounts receivable?
A
Calculating depreciation, estimating warranty liability, and preparing cash flow statements
B
Determining inventory cost, allocating overhead, and recognizing revenue from sales
C
Recognizing accounts receivable, valuing accounts receivable, and disposing of accounts receivable
D
Recording interest revenue, preparing bank reconciliations, and issuing stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounts receivable. Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Recognizing accounts receivable involves recording the transaction when a sale is made on credit. This requires identifying the revenue earned and the corresponding receivable amount. The journal entry typically debits Accounts Receivable and credits Revenue.
Step 3: Valuing accounts receivable involves estimating the amount that will be collected. This includes accounting for potential uncollectible accounts using methods like the allowance method or direct write-off method. The allowance method often uses an estimate based on historical data or aging of receivables.
Step 4: Disposing of accounts receivable refers to the process of collecting the receivable or writing it off if it becomes uncollectible. This may also include selling receivables to a third party (factoring) or using them as collateral for loans.
Step 5: Review the three main accounting issues associated with accounts receivable: recognizing accounts receivable, valuing accounts receivable, and disposing of accounts receivable. These steps ensure accurate financial reporting and management of receivables.
