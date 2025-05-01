The cash ratio is found by dividing cash and cash equivalents by which of the following?
A
Total liabilities
B
Accounts receivable
C
Total assets
D
Current liabilities
1
Understand the concept of the cash ratio: The cash ratio is a liquidity metric that measures a company's ability to pay off its short-term obligations using only its most liquid assets, specifically cash and cash equivalents.
Identify the formula for the cash ratio: The formula is \( \text{Cash Ratio} = \frac{\text{Cash and Cash Equivalents}}{\text{Current Liabilities}} \). This formula highlights the relationship between cash and cash equivalents and current liabilities.
Clarify the components of the formula: Cash and cash equivalents include assets like physical cash, bank balances, and short-term investments that can be quickly converted into cash. Current liabilities are obligations the company must settle within one year, such as accounts payable, short-term debt, and accrued expenses.
Eliminate incorrect options: Total liabilities include both current and long-term liabilities, which are not relevant for the cash ratio. Accounts receivable are not cash or cash equivalents, and total assets include all assets, not just liquid ones. Therefore, these options are incorrect.
Conclude that the denominator in the cash ratio formula is current liabilities, as it represents the short-term obligations the company needs to cover using its liquid assets.
