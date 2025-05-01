Which financial report displays a business's profit and loss in a summarized, single-step format?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Single-step Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial report mentioned in the problem: The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows. The Single-step Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses to calculate net income.
Recognize that the Single-step Income Statement is designed to present a business's profit and loss in a straightforward format, focusing on total revenues minus total expenses to arrive at net income.
Note that the Single-step Income Statement does not categorize expenses into operating and non-operating sections, unlike the multi-step format. This makes it simpler and more direct for users to understand the financial performance.
Identify that the Single-step Income Statement is ideal for businesses that prefer a concise and easy-to-read format, especially when detailed breakdowns of expenses are not necessary.
Conclude that the correct financial report displaying a business's profit and loss in a summarized, single-step format is the Single-step Income Statement.
