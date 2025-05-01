Which of the following regulations is included in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Exemption of public companies from internal control assessments
B
Elimination of the need for external audits
C
Mandate for companies to use the cash basis of accounting
D
Requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements
step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability in response to financial scandals. It includes provisions to enhance transparency and prevent fraudulent financial reporting.
Identify the key provisions of SOX: One of the critical requirements under SOX is that management must certify the accuracy of financial statements. This ensures accountability and reduces the risk of misrepresentation in financial reporting.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the other options provided in the question. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act does not exempt public companies from internal control assessments, eliminate the need for external audits, or mandate the use of the cash basis of accounting. These are not part of SOX regulations.
Focus on the correct regulation: The correct regulation included in SOX is the requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements. This is a key aspect of the Act aimed at improving financial reporting integrity.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements, as it aligns with the goals and provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
