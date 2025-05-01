The Enron scandal and similar corporate scandals led to the creation of which of the following?
A
Securities Act of 1933
B
Dodd-Frank Act
C
Glass-Steagall Act
D
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the Enron scandal: It involved fraudulent accounting practices that misrepresented the company's financial health, leading to significant losses for investors and stakeholders.
Recognize the impact of corporate scandals like Enron: These events highlighted the need for stricter regulations to ensure transparency and accountability in financial reporting.
Learn about the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): This legislation was enacted in 2002 as a direct response to corporate scandals, including Enron, to improve corporate governance and financial disclosures.
Explore key provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act: It includes requirements for internal controls, auditor independence, and the establishment of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to oversee audits of public companies.
Understand the broader implications: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act aims to restore investor confidence by ensuring that companies adhere to ethical accounting practices and provide accurate financial information.
